IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Orange & Purple Cap Holders after RCB vs DC Match

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap/Most Runs & Purple Cap/Most Wickets List: Check the latest standings after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match, the Orange Cap holders list, the Purple Cap holder for 2026, and the players with the most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readApr 18, 2026 07:42 PM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table IPL 2026 Points Table: Delhi Capitals defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs slammed half centuries while David Miller played a crucial cameo of 22 off 10 as the Delhi Capitals defeated defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets on Saturday. This was the second time RCB was defeated in the IPL this season, after their loss to the Rajasthan Royals earlier in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the RCB bowlers as he snapped up 3 wickets.

Earlier, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli got RCB off to a decent start before they kept losing regular wickets as the DC bowlers slammed the brakes to restrict them to 175/8 after 20 overs.  Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel all took 2 wickets apiece as they handed the initiative to DC at the Chinnaswamy.

On Friday, Gujarat Titans took one more step towards the top of the IPL 2026 standings after a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Thanks to an imperious 86 off 50 deliveries from Gujarat captain Shubman Gill, GT were able to chase down the target of 181 with just two balls to spare. For Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, the result meant that nothing has gone right this season.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Delhi climb up to 4th after defeating Bengaluru on Saturday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 5 4 0 1 1.067 9
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 1.171 8
3 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 1 0.889 8
4 Delhi Capitals 5 3 2 0 0.310 6
5 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 0.018 6
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 0.576 4
7 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 -0.804 4
8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 -0.846 4
9 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 -1.076 2
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 0 5 1 -1.149 1

(Points table is updated after the RCB vs DC game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

After the game between GT and KKR, Shubman Gill raced into the standings for the Orange Cap, leaving Virat Kohli behind.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 251 154.93
2
Virat Kohli (RCB)
 6 247 157.32
3
Rajat Patidar
 6 230 212.96
4 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 5 224 142.68
5 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 5 213 190.18

(Orange Cap table is updated after the RCB vs DC game)

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Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There were no changes in the top five of the Purple Cap table after the match between Gujarat and Kolkata

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
 5 11 9.20
2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
 6 10 8.33
3
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
 5 10 10.12
4
Prince Yadav (LSG)
 5 9 9.11
5
Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
 5 9 9.31

(Purple Cap table is updated after the RCB vs DC game)

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