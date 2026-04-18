IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Orange & Purple Cap Holders after RCB vs DC Match

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs slammed half centuries while David Miller played a crucial cameo of 22 off 10 as the Delhi Capitals defeated defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets on Saturday. This was the second time RCB was defeated in the IPL this season, after their loss to the Rajasthan Royals earlier in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the RCB bowlers as he snapped up 3 wickets.
Earlier, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli got RCB off to a decent start before they kept losing regular wickets as the DC bowlers slammed the brakes to restrict them to 175/8 after 20 overs. Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel all took 2 wickets apiece as they handed the initiative to DC at the Chinnaswamy.
On Friday, Gujarat Titans took one more step towards the top of the IPL 2026 standings after a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Thanks to an imperious 86 off 50 deliveries from Gujarat captain Shubman Gill, GT were able to chase down the target of 181 with just two balls to spare. For Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, the result meant that nothing has gone right this season.
Delhi climb up to 4th after defeating Bengaluru on Saturday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|5
|4
|0
|1
|1.067
|9
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1.171
|8
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0.889
|8
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.310
|6
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.018
|6
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.576
|4
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.804
|4
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.846
|4
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-1.076
|2
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|0
|5
|1
|-1.149
|1
(Points table is updated after the RCB vs DC game)
After the game between GT and KKR, Shubman Gill raced into the standings for the Orange Cap, leaving Virat Kohli behind.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|5
|251
|154.93
|2
|
Virat Kohli (RCB)
|6
|247
|157.32
|3
|
Rajat Patidar
|6
|230
|212.96
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|5
|224
|142.68
|5
|Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|5
|213
|190.18
(Orange Cap table is updated after the RCB vs DC game)
There were no changes in the top five of the Purple Cap table after the match between Gujarat and Kolkata
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|5
|11
|9.20
|2
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|10
|8.33
|3
|
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|5
|10
|10.12
|4
|
Prince Yadav (LSG)
|5
|9
|9.11
|5
|5
|9
|9.31
(Purple Cap table is updated after the RCB vs DC game)
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