IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Orange & Purple Cap Holders after RCB vs DC Match

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs slammed half centuries while David Miller played a crucial cameo of 22 off 10 as the Delhi Capitals defeated defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets on Saturday. This was the second time RCB was defeated in the IPL this season, after their loss to the Rajasthan Royals earlier in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the RCB bowlers as he snapped up 3 wickets.

Earlier, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli got RCB off to a decent start before they kept losing regular wickets as the DC bowlers slammed the brakes to restrict them to 175/8 after 20 overs. Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel all took 2 wickets apiece as they handed the initiative to DC at the Chinnaswamy.