IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange & Purple Cap Holders After GT vs KKR Match

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans took one more step towards the top of the IPL 2026 standings after a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Thanks to an imperious 86 off 50 deliveries from Gujarat captain Shubman Gill, GT were able to chase down the target of 181 with just two balls to spare. For Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, the result meant that nothing has gone right this season.

While Gujarat Titans have won three of their five games in IPL 2026, Kolkata are the only winless team in IPL 2026, losing five of their six games. They remaining game was washed out.