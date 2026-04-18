IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange & Purple Cap Holders After GT vs KKR Match

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Check the latest standings after the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, the Orange Cap holders list, the Purple Cap holder for 2026, and the players with the most runs and most wickets in IPL 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readApr 18, 2026 05:30 AM IST
IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after GT vs KKRIPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after GT vs KKR
Make us preferred source on Google

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans took one more step towards the top of the IPL 2026 standings after a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Thanks to an imperious 86 off 50 deliveries from Gujarat captain Shubman Gill, GT were able to chase down the target of 181 with just two balls to spare. For Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, the result meant that nothing has gone right this season.

While Gujarat Titans have won three of their five games in IPL 2026, Kolkata are the only winless team in IPL 2026, losing five of their six games. They remaining game was washed out.

This was the Gujarat Titans’ third consecutive win of the season, while the Kolkata Knight Riders’ frustrating winless streak now extends to six matches.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Gujarat were sixth in the IPL 2026 standings before the game, but are now in 4th place.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 5 4 0 1 1.067 9
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 1.503 8
3 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 1 0.889 8
4 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 0.018 6
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 0.576 4
6 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 0.322 4
7 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 -0.804 4
8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 -0.846 4
9 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 -1.076 2
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 0 5 1 -1.149 1

(Points table is updated after the GT vs KKR game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

After the game between GT and KKR, Shubman Gill raced into the standings for the Orange Cap, leaving Virat Kohli behind.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 251 154.93
2
Virat Kohli (RCB)
 5 228 158.33
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 5 224 142.68
4
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
 5 222 213.46
5 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 5 213 190.18

(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs KKR game)

Story continues below this ad

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

There were no changes in the top five of the Purple Cap table after the match between Gujarat and Kolkata

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 
1
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
 5 11 9.20
2
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
 5 10 10.12
3
Prince Yadav (LSG)
 5 9 9.11
4
Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
 5 9 9.31
5
Jofra Archer (RR)
 5 7 8.47

(Purple Cap table is updated after the GT vs KKR game)

IPL Yesterday Match Summary (GT vs KKR)

Gujarat Titans defeated the winless Kolkata  Knight Riders on Friday in a game where the final runs were scored a little too close to the death: with just two balls left. When captain Shubman Gill was at the crease for Gujarat, they were flying as he smashed 86 off 50 deliveries.
It was a game where Kolkata’s season went from bad to worse, with a sixth game without a win, but at least they had something to cheer after all-rounder Cameron Green finally scored his first half century for the team. Green scored 79 off 55 balls in an innings that signalled his return to form.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 17: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments