IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange & Purple Cap Holders After GT vs KKR Match

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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Gujarat Titans took one more step towards the top of the IPL 2026 standings after a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Thanks to an imperious 86 off 50 deliveries from Gujarat captain Shubman Gill, GT were able to chase down the target of 181 with just two balls to spare. For Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, the result meant that nothing has gone right this season.
While Gujarat Titans have won three of their five games in IPL 2026, Kolkata are the only winless team in IPL 2026, losing five of their six games. They remaining game was washed out.
This was the Gujarat Titans’ third consecutive win of the season, while the Kolkata Knight Riders’ frustrating winless streak now extends to six matches.
Gujarat were sixth in the IPL 2026 standings before the game, but are now in 4th place.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|5
|4
|0
|1
|1.067
|9
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1.503
|8
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0.889
|8
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.018
|6
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.576
|4
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.322
|4
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.804
|4
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.846
|4
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-1.076
|2
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|0
|5
|1
|-1.149
|1
(Points table is updated after the GT vs KKR game)
After the game between GT and KKR, Shubman Gill raced into the standings for the Orange Cap, leaving Virat Kohli behind.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|5
|251
|154.93
|2
|
Virat Kohli (RCB)
|5
|228
|158.33
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|5
|224
|142.68
|4
|
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
|5
|222
|213.46
|5
|Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|5
|213
|190.18
(Orange Cap table is updated after the GT vs KKR game)
There were no changes in the top five of the Purple Cap table after the match between Gujarat and Kolkata
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|5
|11
|9.20
|2
|
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|5
|10
|10.12
|3
|
Prince Yadav (LSG)
|5
|9
|9.11
|4
|5
|9
|9.31
|5
|
Jofra Archer (RR)
|5
|7
|8.47
(Purple Cap table is updated after the GT vs KKR game)
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