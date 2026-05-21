IPL 2026 GT vs CSK Playing 11 Today Match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings in match 66 on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the hosts have already qualified for the playoffs, the visitors have not yet and need to win to stay in contention.

The big looming question for the Super Kings, though, is whether MS Dhoni returns to the side. He was with the squad for CSK’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The question that remains to be seen is whether he will start. Apart from that, another change could be adding an extra pacer to the side, as the Ahmedabad surface has been quite helpful to seamers this season.