IPL 2026 GT vs CSK Playing 11 Today Match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings in match 66 on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the hosts have already qualified for the playoffs, the visitors have not yet and need to win to stay in contention.
The big looming question for the Super Kings, though, is whether MS Dhoni returns to the side. He was with the squad for CSK’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The question that remains to be seen is whether he will start. Apart from that, another change could be adding an extra pacer to the side, as the Ahmedabad surface has been quite helpful to seamers this season.
Gujarat, on the other hand, played an exceptional game against SRH when they were last at home, but suffered a humbling defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders on a wicket outside their comfort zone. Since they have already qualified, they can tinker with a few combinations and pitches ahead of the playoffs.
predicted XIIs
Gujarat Titans predicted XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Chennai Super Kings predicted XII Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary
Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Akash Madhwal, Zakary Foulkes, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Dian Forrester
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.