IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Jacob Bethell, young stars face defining second season test

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The first season in the Indian Premier League introduces talent; the second begins to define it. As we approach IPL 2026, young stars like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jacob Bethell face heightened expectations, with bowlers better prepared and roles clearer. The novelty has faded – now comes the test of consistency and staying power.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Was 14 when he made his IPL debut and launched his career with a first-ball six off Shardul Thakur. A thrilling century arrived soon, and he was the talk of the world. A year later, all eyes are on the 15-year-old, who has become eligible to play international cricket. With a strike rate of over 200, where Sooryavanshi goes from here will be interesting to watch. With the novelty gone, the second season will present a far sterner test.
Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
A left-handed opener in the same mould as Abhishek Sharma. Last season, in Punjab Kings’ run to the final, Arya struck at a strike-rate of 179.25, embracing the sort of game that wins games in the powerplay. He didn’t stop there. Later, in the domestic circuit, he played in the same vein, showing all the signs of a T20 striker in the making. At 24, the challenge for him is to find consistency in IPL 2026.
Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
An Under-19 World Cup-winning captain shining bright in the IPL isn’t new, but there was a manner in which Mhatre made CSK sit up and notice his approach and embrace change last season. Didn’t have big scores, but when it came to maximising the powerplay overs, he showed he had the talent. Since then has had his struggles but he is now an integral member of the CSK squad and whether he lives up to the expectations is the question.
Jacob Bethell (RCB)
From the moment RCB signed him up at the auction, the expectations have been huge on the England batsman. Though he didn’t get to play a significant role in their maiden title-winning campaign, ahead of IPL 2026, his stocks have risen. His arrival confronts RCB with an important question: whose overseas spot does he take since given his form and striking ability, he should be a sure-starter.
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