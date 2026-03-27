IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Jacob Bethell, young stars face defining second season test

The first season in the Indian Premier League introduces talent; the second begins to define it. As we approach IPL 2026, young stars like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jacob Bethell face heightened expectations, with bowlers better prepared and roles clearer. The novelty has faded – now comes the test of consistency and staying power.

Here are four young players for whom IPL 2026 could prove defining:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Was 14 when he made his IPL debut and launched his career with a first-ball six off Shardul Thakur. A thrilling century arrived soon, and he was the talk of the world. A year later, all eyes are on the 15-year-old, who has become eligible to play international cricket. With a strike rate of over 200, where Sooryavanshi goes from here will be interesting to watch. With the novelty gone, the second season will present a far sterner test.