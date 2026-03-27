IPL 2026: From MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – five records that can be broken this season

IPL 2026: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway with reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on SunRisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

A contrasting spectrum of players will take the field yet again, ranging from the legendary 44-year-old MS Dhoni to the 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Along with the unbridled expectations from the 10 franchises, there is also the excitement and propensity of tumbing records in the season.

Here’s a look at the key records that can be set in the IPL 2026 season

First team to hit 2000 T20 sixes

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have undoubtedly been the most successful batting side in the history of the tournament, and arguably, all of T20 cricket across the globe. MI lead the global leaderboard in sixes in the format, having smashed 1969 sixes since 2008.

Hardik Pandya’s side are only 31 sixes away from becoming the first T20 side in the world to smash 2000 sixes. MI are followed by the West Indies national side who have struck 1946 sixes in 254 matches and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – 1873 sixes in 286 matches.

First Indian team to play 300 T20 matches

MI are also set to become the first team to appear in 300 T20 matches among all Indian T20 sides when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Only Pakistan (303) and Somerset (303) have played more T20 matches than MI in all of T20 history.

MS Dhoni

Oldest Indian to play in the IPL

From being the youngest captain to lift the IPL trophy at a time, legendary CSK talisman MS Dhoni is now set to become the oldest Indian player ever in IPL history. Dhoni’s incredible longevity lasting 19 seasons will mean that he will surpass Praveen Tambe as the oldest Indian player to feature in a match during any game that he will step out in during the season. The leg-spinner Tambe was 44y 219d when he faced RCB in his last IPL match in 2016. On the eve of the IPL 2026 opener, Dhoni is 44y 263d old.

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Virat Kohli

Returning to competitive action for the first time in two months, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli will be keen to continue his scoring streak and also become the first batter to reach 9000 IPL runs. With a tournament-leading 8661 runs in 259 innings, the 37-year-old Kohli will likely reach the landmark during the league stage of the tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Having already set the league ablaze as its youngest player and its fastest Indian centurion in 35 balls last season, the dashing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is slated for a heftier role as the Rajasthan Royals opener this season. Staggeringly, the left-hander can be the most successful teenaged batter in IPL history in only his second season. Having racked up 252 runs in seven innings last year, Sooryavanshi is already half-way through to the milestone. Mumbai prodigy Prithvi Shaw remains as the most successful teenaged batter in the IPL, having registered 598 runs in 25 innings between 2018-19.