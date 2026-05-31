IPL 2026 final: Yellow alert in Ahmedabad, what happens in case of a wash-out

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The weather has become a key talking point ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Ahmedabad, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds during the day. The alert has naturally raised concerns about whether rain could affect the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs GT LIVE Cricket Score Online: Watch Here
According to AccuWeather, temperatures are expected to remain extremely high through the afternoon, touching around 41-42 degrees Celsius before gradually easing in the evening. While there remains a chance of thunderstorms and brief showers at different points during the day, the rain probability during match hours is not particularly high.
The bigger challenge on Sunday may actually be the heat rather than the rain. Ahmedabad has experienced intense pre-monsoon conditions in recent days, and even an evening start may not completely shield players from the effects of a long, hot day.
The final has a reserve day on Monday, unlike other matches in the tournament. Match officials also have additional time available to complete the game on Sunday if weather interruptions occur.
As things stand, the forecast does not point towards a complete washout. Instead, the possibility of short weather interruptions appears to be the bigger concern.
This is not the first time rain has threatened to influence an IPL final in Ahmedabad. The 2023 IPL final between GT and Chennai Super Kings was originally scheduled for May 28, but persistent rain meant not a single ball could be bowled that night. Thousands of fans waited inside the Narendra Modi Stadium for hours as officials repeatedly inspected conditions, only for play to eventually be called off close to midnight.
The match was moved to the reserve day, where rain once again played a major role. Gujarat Titans posted 214/4 after Sai Sudharsan’s 96 powered them to a formidable total. Chennai’s chase was then interrupted by another spell of rain, leading to a revised target under the DLS method. The interruption reduced the contest to a 15-over chase, with CSK needing 171 runs.
The match eventually produced one of the most dramatic finishes in IPL history. Needing 10 runs from the final two balls, Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma to seal CSK’s fifth IPL title.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.