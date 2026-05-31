IPL 2026 final: Yellow alert in Ahmedabad, what happens in case of a wash-out

The bigger challenge on Sunday may actually be the heat rather than the rain. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The weather has become a key talking point ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Ahmedabad, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds during the day. The alert has naturally raised concerns about whether rain could affect the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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According to AccuWeather, temperatures are expected to remain extremely high through the afternoon, touching around 41-42 degrees Celsius before gradually easing in the evening. While there remains a chance of thunderstorms and brief showers at different points during the day, the rain probability during match hours is not particularly high.