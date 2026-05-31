IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Live Streaming: Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Live Online & TV

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Live Streaming: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face the Gujarat Titans in the final of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. RCB had been the subject of a number of jokes for the fact that they hadn’t won a title despite the number of stars they have had over the years, until they finally won it last year. Now, they stand a chance at joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians as the only teams to have succesfully defender their IPL titles.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, did what RCB couldn’t for well over a decade in just their first year of existence under Hardik Pandya, winning the title in 2022. They then reached the final again next year but have since struggled to reach those heights since Pandya’s departure. However, they have now reached the final this season without playing the kind of big-hitting cricket that other teams have embarked on. GT have looked among the more solid of sides in the IPL this season thanks to their extremely succesfull.