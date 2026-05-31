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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final LIVE Cricket Score: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend their crown in Ahmedabad

IPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score, RCB vs GT LIVE Score Today Match Updates: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

By: Sports Desk Written by Tanishq Vaddi
May 31, 2026 02:28 PM IST
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RCB vs GT Live Cricket ScoreRCB vs GT Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Updates: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will chase their second title in consecutive seasons, a feat only achieved by the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans, too, are looking for their second title, although in fewer seasons

The defending champions have looked class apart again this season. Their bowling has the same finesse as last year, and the batting continues to hold the same power and depth. If anything, they became more efficient at dealing with difficult games throughout the tournament.

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According to the Titans, they have played the season with the same philosophy they have used since the franchise’s inception. A top-class bowling attack and a consistent top three. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have been superb with the ball, and Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been exemplary with the bat.

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Live Blog

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2026

14:25 (IST)31 May 2026

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final LIVE: RCB probable XII

Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Romario Shepherd

14:17 (IST)31 May 2026

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final LIVE: GT probable XII

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan/R Sai Kishore

14:04 (IST)31 May 2026

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final LIVE: Hola!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on the Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2026. While Bengaluru will be looking to defend its crown, it is an opportunity for Shubman Gill to redeem himself after getting dropped in the final of the World Cup 2026. It is going to be a cracking game of cricket, so stay with us. 

RCB eye back-to-back IPL titles on a pitch that already beat them once this year

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar looking at the pitch, during practice, a day before IPL final match against GT, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 29 05 2026.

Defending champions RCB are preparing with quiet composure for the IPL final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, facing a steep uphill battle after the BCCI relocated the match from their home ground in Bengaluru. They enter the final as distinct outsiders on unfamiliar turf, carrying the psychological baggage of a heavy defeat at this very venue earlier in the season. (Read more from Shankar Narayan in Ahmedabad)

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