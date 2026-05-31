RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final LIVE Cricket Score: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend their crown in Ahmedabad

RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Updates: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will chase their second title in consecutive seasons, a feat only achieved by the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans, too, are looking for their second title, although in fewer seasons

The defending champions have looked class apart again this season. Their bowling has the same finesse as last year, and the batting continues to hold the same power and depth. If anything, they became more efficient at dealing with difficult games throughout the tournament.

Story continues below this ad According to the Titans, they have played the season with the same philosophy they have used since the franchise’s inception. A top-class bowling attack and a consistent top three. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have been superb with the ball, and Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been exemplary with the bat. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST RCB VS GT IPL 2026 FINAL MATCH UPDATES