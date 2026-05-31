RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final LIVE Cricket Score: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend their crown in Ahmedabad

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Updates: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will chase their second title in consecutive seasons, a feat only achieved by the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans, too, are looking for their second title, although in fewer seasons
The defending champions have looked class apart again this season. Their bowling has the same finesse as last year, and the batting continues to hold the same power and depth. If anything, they became more efficient at dealing with difficult games throughout the tournament.
According to the Titans, they have played the season with the same philosophy they have used since the franchise’s inception. A top-class bowling attack and a consistent top three. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have been superb with the ball, and Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been exemplary with the bat.
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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final LIVE: RCB probable XII
Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Romario Shepherd
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final LIVE: GT probable XII
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan/R Sai Kishore
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final LIVE: Hola!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on the Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2026. While Bengaluru will be looking to defend its crown, it is an opportunity for Shubman Gill to redeem himself after getting dropped in the final of the World Cup 2026. It is going to be a cracking game of cricket, so stay with us.