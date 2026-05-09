IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel talks of next year and changes amid team’s disappointing season

With their fourth loss in a row, an eight-wicket drubbing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals now find themselves in eighth place on the points table with as many points from 11 matches. With only a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs, relying on other results and permutations to go their way, Delhi is staring at a deeply disappointing IPL campaign. Captain Axar Patel admitted that the team has a long journey ahead and said they would begin thinking about plans for next year, including what changes can be made.

“For now, we’ll go back and think about the mistakes we made. After that, obviously there’s still a long journey ahead, and next year will come too. So we’ll think about what plans we can make for next year and what approach we should take. Based on that, we can also look at the players sitting on the bench and decide who can be given opportunities and what changes we can make,” Patel said in the post-match presentation.