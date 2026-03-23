IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals hopeful of Mitchell Starc’s arrival before season opener, even as Cricket Australia yet to issue NOC

Delhi Capitals are hopeful that their ace pacer Mitchell Starc will join the squad before their Indian Premier League 2026 season opener against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Starc has yet to receive the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia (CA) as the board included their star fast bowler in the workload management program.

DC head coach Hemang Badani said the management is in constant touch with the CA and is waiting for them to grant Starc the NOC.

“We are waiting to get the NOC from Cricket Australia. Once we get that, we will know when he will join us,” said Badani in a media interaction on Monday ahead of IPL 2026.