DC vs RR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Delhi Capitals’ playoff chances on the line

IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s audacious strokeplay will come up against seam-and-swing master Mitchell Starc as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals lock horns in a high-stakes IPL “Sunday Suspense” clash with playoff hopes hanging by a thread. While DC’s qualification chances (10 points from 12 games) are already slim, a defeat would officially knock them out of the playoff race.

For the Royals (12 points from 11 games), the week-long break is expected to have rejuvenated the squad. They would not want DC to play party poopers and allow Punjab Kings (13 points from 12 games) to breathe easy.