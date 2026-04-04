DC vs MI, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Kotla

IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (DC vs MI) Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals square off against Mumbai Indians in their first home game of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday in the first game of the day.

The day will see the season’s first double header, with Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals slated to play the second game. Both teams will enter the contest after winning their first games. Hardik Pandya-led MI went past Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede, while Axar Patel’s DC brushed aside Lucknow Super Giants at their opponents’ home ground at Ekana.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2026 game:

DC vs MI Head-to-head

Total Matches: 37

Delhi Capitals won: 16

Mumbai Indians won: 21

Tie: 0

No Result: 0

DC vs MI Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi.

Impact Player: T. Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Trent Boult.

Impact Player: Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2026

Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya (C), Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

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Kotla Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) is expected to heavily assist the batters. Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, this has been one of those grounds where scoring rates have been among the highest. During the T20 World Cup 2026, the venue produced high-scoring affairs, and it is likely to remain the same in the IPL. As it is a day game, dew is not going to play a part, so the toss won’t be a factor. However, the surface has been under cover after it rained in New Delhi on the eve of the game. Thus, bowling first could still be the ideal choice.

DC vs MI IPL 2026 Live Streaming

Where to watch DC vs MI IPL 2026 match live?

The live streaming of the DC vs MI IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.