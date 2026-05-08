DC vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026: Will Ajinkya Rahane find form in Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash at Kotla?

Ajinkya Rahane (C) of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 29, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: In a must-win clash for both sides in the Indian Premier League 2026, the Delhi Capitals host the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi’s season has gone from bad to worse, having lost six of their last eight matches. The side began with two back-to-back wins to open their IPL 2026 campaign but now finds itself stranded in seventh place on the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. Their performance at home has been especially demoralising. After winning their opening fixture at the Kotla, the Capitals have lost four straight home games.