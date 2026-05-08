DC vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026: Will Ajinkya Rahane find form in Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash at Kotla?

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Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: In a must-win clash for both sides in the Indian Premier League 2026, the Delhi Capitals host the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.
Delhi’s season has gone from bad to worse, having lost six of their last eight matches. The side began with two back-to-back wins to open their IPL 2026 campaign but now finds itself stranded in seventh place on the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. Their performance at home has been especially demoralising. After winning their opening fixture at the Kotla, the Capitals have lost four straight home games.
While KL Rahul has been in fantastic form at times for Delhi, the inconsistency of the collective batting unit has cost them dearly. Skipper Axar Patel has also been out of form and has failed miserably with the bat this season.
Delhi could look to someone like Abishek Porel in the top order. The wicketkeeper-batter has impressed for Delhi in past seasons but is yet to play this year.
For Kolkata, the situation is not much better either. The side, which was winless in its first six games, has pulled back slightly, having won their last three matches in a row. They still sit eighth in the points table with six points from nine games and would need to win all of their remaining five matches to stake a claim for a playoff spot.
KKR, even though they are struggling with their opening pair, will likely stick with Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen and field a largely similar XI to the one that has won them the last three games.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel/Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (C), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra.
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