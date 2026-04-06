Dark clouds hover over Kolkata’s season as rain threatens to disrupt KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens

IPL 2026: The Eden Gardens ground under covers a few hours out from the KKR vs PBKS match on Monday. (Express Photo by Sayak Dutta)

With dark clouds already hovering over the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, having lost both their opening two matches, their encounter against the Punjab Kings has the possibility of the weather gods playing spoilsport.

FOLLOW: KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Updates

With just less than 90 minutes to go for the match, the playing area at the Eden Gardens was almost fully covered with predictions of rain threatening to disrupt proceedings. According to Accuweather, there is a chance of a spell of showers in the evening, with rain forecasted between 6 pm and 8 pm on Monday. After 8 pm, it is expected to remain cloudy until 11 pm when there is again a possibility of rain.