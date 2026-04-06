Dark clouds hover over Kolkata’s season as rain threatens to disrupt KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens

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With dark clouds already hovering over the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, having lost both their opening two matches, their encounter against the Punjab Kings has the possibility of the weather gods playing spoilsport.
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With just less than 90 minutes to go for the match, the playing area at the Eden Gardens was almost fully covered with predictions of rain threatening to disrupt proceedings. According to Accuweather, there is a chance of a spell of showers in the evening, with rain forecasted between 6 pm and 8 pm on Monday. After 8 pm, it is expected to remain cloudy until 11 pm when there is again a possibility of rain.
There was persistent cloud cover since morning, following a “low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing over North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh”, as per the IMD. “The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the IMD said.
“The weather is expected to turn more severe on Tuesday, when Kalbaishakhi storms accompanied by winds of 50-60 kmph, lightning and rain are likely to impact Kolkata and adjoining areas.” The scheduled practice sessions of both teams were cancelled on the eve of the match on Sunday due to a heavy afternoon downpour.
Rain had the final say when both these teams played at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2025. Punjab had slammed 201/4, courtesy of Prabhsimran Singh’s 83 and Priyansh Arya’s 69, while Kolkata could manage just 7/0 before the heavens opened and put an end to the contest.
In case it’s a rain-truncated affair, a minimum of 5-overs-a-side contest can only be played if the match starts at 10.56 pm and the toss is done by 10.46 pm. However, if there’s no play possible by the cut-off time, the match will be abandoned, and both teams will have to share a point apiece.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.