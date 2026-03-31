IPL 2026: After 127 all out, Mike Hussey admits CSK should have been cautious at the start

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey has admitted that given the conditions in Guwahati, their batting unit should have assessed the pitch better and played cautious cricket in the first six overs. Batting first on a pitch that was under covers because of rain in the city, Chennai were blown away inside the powerplay, where they lost four wickets, which forced them to bring in Sarfaraz Khan as an Impact Player. After being bowled out for 127, Rajasthan Royals won by 8 wickets in 12.1 overs as CSK’s approach came under scrutiny.

Having overhauled the batting unit, CSK had been building up to play a new aggressive brand of cricket. But on a pitch with a bit of assistance to the seamers, their plans didn’t bear fruition. “There was certainly some movement early, and our batsmen probably struggled to adjust to that movement early. So if we had our time again, maybe we would have been a little bit more cautious and tried to get through that first six overs without losing too many wickets. But it’s easy to say that in hindsight, isn’t it? You know, the way the game is being played these days, they want to be aggressive, they want to play their shots, and probably the conditions weren’t quite right for that today,” Hussey said.