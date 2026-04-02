IPL CSK vs PBKS: Date, Time, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

After an eight-wicket humbling against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati in their tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will need to get their act together when they take on last year’s finalists, Punjab Kings, in the Indian Premier League 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, their first home game of the season, on Friday.

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Check Here

Following a poor show with the bat against RR, CSK were bundled out for just 127, and a 15-ball fifty from Rajasthan took them home with 47 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS, meanwhile, started their campaign with a win over Gujarat Titans. Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten 44-ball 72 on his IPL debut helped them chase down Shubman Gill’s GT.