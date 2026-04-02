IPL CSK vs PBKS: Date, Time, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

After an eight-wicket humbling against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati in their tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will need to get their act together when they take on last year's finalists, Punjab Kings, in the Indian Premier League 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, their first home game of the season, on Friday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 09:01 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 match Chennai on Friday. (Sportzpics)Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 match Chennai on Friday. (Sportzpics)
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After an eight-wicket humbling against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati in their tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will need to get their act together when they take on last year’s finalists, Punjab Kings, in the Indian Premier League 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, their first home game of the season, on Friday.

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Check Here

Following a poor show with the bat against RR, CSK were bundled out for just 127, and a 15-ball fifty from Rajasthan took them home with 47 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS, meanwhile, started their campaign with a win over Gujarat Titans. Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten 44-ball 72 on his IPL debut helped them chase down Shubman Gill’s GT.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-head

CSK vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

  • Impact Player: Sarfaraz Khan/Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • Impact Player: Priyansh Arya

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2026

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes.

Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2026

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad.

Chepauk Stadium Pitch Report

For CSK’s first home game of IPL 2026 against PBKS, expect a high-scoring contest. Spinners will still get some help, but batters will enjoy themselves under the Chennai lights. Chepauk was once known as a spin-friendly fortress where CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin would choke batters on slow, turning tracks. However, the pitch has changed over the years, and now it’s more of a batting paradise where the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and strokeplay is easy. Just recently, India scored 254 against Zimbabwe here in a T20 World Cup match.

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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Streaming

Where to watch CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match live?

The live streaming of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

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