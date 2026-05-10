IPL 2026 CSK vs LSG Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: It’s an eventful afternoon in Tamil Nadu with a new Chief Minister taking over the state. As Chennai is buzzing on a packed Sunday, their home team CSK are aiming to take a decisive leap in the Playoffs hunt. With two matches locked in in succession against league laggards LSG, CSK will fancy their chances

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However, things will not come around easily as a quality Lucknow attack can make things difficult for the five-time champions in their home den. With Prince Yadav and Mohammad Shami, the CSK top order have their task cut out.

Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad will shoulder the responsibility, and the duo’s contest against the seamers could tilt the scales heavily this afternoon.

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Live Updates May 10, 2026 12:41 PM IST CSK vs LSG Live Score: Bharat Arun on Prince Yadav "Last year he showed glimpses of what he could achieve. So, actually this year during the camps that we had, we discussed his strengths. Under pressure, sometimes a bowler goes blank. But under pressure, the one who is confident of executing his strengths is going to be most successful in execution." May 10, 2026 12:29 PM IST CSK vs LSG Live Score: CSK probable XII Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh May 10, 2026 12:19 PM IST CSK vs LSG Live Score: LSG probable XII Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram/Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Mohsin Khan May 10, 2026 12:11 PM IST CSK vs LSG Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Chennai Super Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants. While a win here might not change a lot for the Super Giants, a win for the Super Kings will allow them to stay in contention for the playoffs. It is going to be a fascinating fixture, so stay with us to get all the live updates.