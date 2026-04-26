IPL 2026 CSK vs GT Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Why MS Dhoni could skip today’s game even if fully fit

IPL 2026 CSK vs GT Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Will he, or won’t he? That is the question in the air ahead of today’s game at the Chepauk where Chennai Super Kings are hosting the Gujarat Titans. Chennai’s talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has yet to feature in the IPL after he was sidelined for two weeks at the start of the tournament due to a calf injury. Dhoni has now reportedly recovered from the injury, so will he play today?

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According to reporting from The Indian Express’ Venkata Krishna B, Dhoni playing today appears unlikely. Why? As Venkata reports, Dhoni is fit and is only delaying his comeback because he doesn’t want to disturb a combination that now appears settled.

The former CSK captain successfully completed a fitness test after finishing his rehab, and even joined the squad for their away trips to Hyderabad and Mumbai this week. But Dhoni didn’t start matches with the official word from the CSK camp being that he is still on the road to recovery.

Even without Dhoni, CSK find themselves in fifth spot in the standings with three wins from seven games. Gujarat Titans meanwhile are two spots below CSK despite having the same number of wins and points from the same amount of games.

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Live Updates Apr 26, 2026 01:02 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Dhoni being "closely watched" On Saturday, head coach Stephen Fleming still maintained that Dhoni is being closely watched. “He's progressing well. He's on the road to recovery and doing everything that's being asked of him,” Fleming said without revealing much about when Dhoni is expected to take the field. Apr 26, 2026 12:34 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: When Dhoni gave Wankhede the slip Dhoni was expected to take the field at the Wankhede in CSK's clash with fellow five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, especially after having a full-fledged practice session on the eve of the game. However, as has been the norm through the season, he didn’t turn up at the venue with Kartik Sharma slotting in the middle-order. During that game, CSK’s batting coach Mike Hussey had given a status update on Dhoni. “He is progressing really well. He has been really pushing hard to get back as quick as he possibly can. I know all the fans would like to see Dhoni out there playing as well. We are hopeful, maybe in the coming few games. Even we want him as quickly as he possibly can as well. But obviously, he needs to be closer to 100 percent fit, ready to give his best. He has been batting really well in the nets, he looks good in the nets, just need him running hard between the wickets too,” he said. Apr 26, 2026 12:26 PM IST CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK's playoffs chances Sitting in fifth spot in the table, five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are still in with a shot of making the play-offs. If they win five of the next seven matches, they have a chance to finish in the top four, boosted by a positive net run-rate. Apr 26, 2026 12:22 PM IST HELLO Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans from Chepauk.