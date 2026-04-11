CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: All eyes on Dhoni, Brevis as Chennai aim to snap losing streak vs Delhi Capitals at Chepauk

IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: CSK face DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

IPL Live Score 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Cricket Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals with the hope of a resurgence even as it is evidently slipping from their reach.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership tactics, as yet, has flattered to deceive, with uninspiring selections and decisions not combining to best put a fledgling group’s strengths in effect. His own form in question, Gaikwad will hope there’s comfort to look for soon from Sanju Samson, who has also been in search for runs in his new kit.

Story continues below this ad After suffering a harrowing defeat at the Kotla where they let slip a game that was in their grasp, the trip to the balmy Marina will be one to refresh the spirits for Axar Patel’s men from the capital. SCROLL DOWN FOR CSK VS DC IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES Live Updates Apr 11, 2026 04:10 PM IST IPL Live Score 2026, CSK vs DC: Hello and welcome A down on their luck Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals, who let go of a winning position in their last match vs Gujarat Titans. CSK, without MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis, have been winless in the IPL thus far while DC have 1 win against Mumbai Indians. Can both teams steady their ship? We'll find out soon enough. Away from Dhoni’s shadow, can Stephen Fleming give new identity to CSK As Chennai Super Kings lose their edge, scrutiny falls on Stephen Fleming and whether his long-proven system has been outpaced. READ MORE

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