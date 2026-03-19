IPL 2026: CSK lose Nathan Ellis with injury for entire season

With just over a week to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a huge blow with Australian seamer Nathan Ellis ruled out of the tournament. The Indian Express understands that Ellis, who was supposed to be the leader of the pace pack, has suffered a hamstring injury, and won’t be able to recover in time, forcing the franchise to look at alternate options.

The absence of Ellis weakens what is already a thin pace pack without much IPL experience. Having let go of Matheesha Pathirana, Chennai were pinning their hopes on Ellis as a reliable option for death overs. Ellis absence means CSK will face a hard time in finding a reliable alternate as he came with a definite role in this team.