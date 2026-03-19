IPL 2026: CSK lose Nathan Ellis with injury for entire season

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With just over a week to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a huge blow with Australian seamer Nathan Ellis ruled out of the tournament. The Indian Express understands that Ellis, who was supposed to be the leader of the pace pack, has suffered a hamstring injury, and won’t be able to recover in time, forcing the franchise to look at alternate options.
The absence of Ellis weakens what is already a thin pace pack without much IPL experience. Having let go of Matheesha Pathirana, Chennai were pinning their hopes on Ellis as a reliable option for death overs. Ellis absence means CSK will face a hard time in finding a reliable alternate as he came with a definite role in this team.
Apart from Ellis, the other pace pack in the squad includes New Zealand’s Matt Henry – a seamer who had a terrific T20 World Cup recently and Jamie Overton. The England all-rounder could now end up being a solution from within as the other overseas seamer in the set-up, Zak Foulkes, doesn’t have experience by his side. Even concerning local talents, CSK are thin on reliable options, with Khaleel Ahmed being the face of a young pace unit.
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Apart from the left-arm seamer, there is Anshul Kamboj, who had an impressive debut last season where CSK finished bottom of the table. Then there is Ramakrishna Ghosh, who had some good returns in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s. Beyond them are the two left-arm seamers, the highly-rated Gurjapneet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.
With regards to replacements, it would be interesting to see who CSK turn to with all the big names being already sold at the player auctions. In Gerald Coetzee there is a pacer with IPL experience. And then there are the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Spencer Johnson and Wiaan Mulder.
With their paces thin and given the air-routes being affected, CSK is likely to finalise their replacement soon and bring on board the player at the earliest. CSK, which will be by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will take on Rajasthan Royals in the first match on March 30 at Guwahati.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.