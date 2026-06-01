IPL 2026 Awards Winners List: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders, Most Runs and Most Wickets

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IPL 2026 Awards Winners List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won back to back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles by beating the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT scored 155/8 batting first and RCB chased it down in 18 overs with Virat Kohli starring with 75 runs.
Kohli innings consisted of 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls). Rasikh Salam Dar claimed 3/27 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece as a top-heavy Titans were restricted to 155 for eight in the first half. RCB then rode on a 62-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32) and Kohli, who stood tall in the end with a match-winning six.
Here is the list of IPL 2026 award winners:
|IPL 2026 Champions
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|IPL 2026 Runners-Up
|Gujarat Titans
|Player of the Match
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|Emerging Player of the Season
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|Super Striker of the Season
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|Pitch and Ground Award
|Cricket Association of Bengal, HPCA
|Purple cap
|Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets, GT)
|Orange cap
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (776 runs, RR)
|Super Sixes of the Season
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|On the go Fours of the Season
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|Most dot balls of the Season
|Mohammed Siraj (GT)
|Catch of the Season
|Manish Pandey (KKR)
|Fairplay Award
|Punjab Kings
|Most Valuable Player of the Season
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap after a stellar season for Rajasthan Royals. Sooryavanshi finished the season with 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50 and maintained a strike rate of 237.30. He scored five half-centuries and one century. GT’s Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan finished 2nd and 3rd while RCB’s Kohli and SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen closed out the top 5 at 4th and 5th.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Runs
|Mat
|Inn
|NO
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|776
|16
|16
|0
|103
|48.50
|237.30
|2
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|732
|16
|16
|0
|104
|45.75
|163.02
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|722
|17
|17
|1
|100
|45.13
|157.98
|4
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|675
|16
|16
|4
|105*
|56.25
|165.84
|5
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|624
|15
|15
|2
|69
|48.00
|160.00
Kagiso Rabada finished with 29 wickets in a rather tight race for the Purple Cap this season. RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar was second in the list with 28 while Jofra Archer of RR finished with 25.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|WKTs
|Mat
|Inn
|Ov
|Runs
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|29
|17
|17
|64.4
|626
|25/3
|21.58
|9.68
|2
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|28
|16
|16
|63
|501
|23/4
|17.89
|7.95
|3
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|25
|16
|16
|60
|559
|17/3
|22.36
|9.31
|4
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|21
|17
|17
|56.5
|516
|33/4
|24.57
|9.07
|5
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|21
|14
|14
|50.2
|530
|22/3
|25.23
|10.52
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.