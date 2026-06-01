IPL 2026 Awards Winners List: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders, Most Runs and Most Wickets

IPL 2026 Full List of Award Winners: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap while Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap. Punjab Kings meanwhile, won the Fairplay Award for the season.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJun 1, 2026 07:00 AM IST
IPL 2026 Awards Winners ListIPL 2026 Awards Winners List: Check out who won the Orange and Purple Caps as well as other awards. (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Awards Winners List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won back to back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles by beating the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT scored 155/8 batting first and RCB chased it down in 18 overs with Virat Kohli starring with 75 runs.

Kohli innings consisted of 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls). Rasikh Salam Dar claimed 3/27 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece as a top-heavy Titans were restricted to 155 for eight in the first half. RCB then rode on a 62-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32) and Kohli, who stood tall in the end with a match-winning six.

Here is the list of IPL 2026 award winners:

IPL 2026 Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL 2026 Runners-Up Gujarat Titans
Player of the Match Virat Kohli (RCB)
Emerging Player of the Season Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Super Striker of the Season Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Pitch and Ground Award Cricket Association of Bengal, HPCA
Purple cap Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets, GT)
Orange cap Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (776 runs, RR)
Super Sixes of the Season Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
On the go Fours of the Season Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Most dot balls of the Season Mohammed Siraj (GT)
Catch of the Season Manish Pandey (KKR)
Fairplay Award Punjab Kings
Most Valuable Player of the Season Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap after a stellar season for Rajasthan Royals. Sooryavanshi finished the season with 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50 and maintained a strike rate of 237.30. He scored five half-centuries and one century. GT’s Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan finished 2nd and 3rd while RCB’s Kohli and SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen closed out the top 5 at 4th and 5th.

Rank Player Name Team Runs Mat Inn NO HS AVG SR
1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 776 16 16 0 103 48.50 237.30
2 Shubman Gill GT 732 16 16 0 104 45.75 163.02
3 Sai Sudharsan GT 722 17 17 1 100 45.13 157.98
4 Virat Kohli RCB 675 16 16 4 105* 56.25 165.84
5 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 624 15 15 2 69 48.00 160.00

IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings

Kagiso Rabada finished with 29 wickets in a rather tight race for the Purple Cap this season. RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar was second in the list with 28 while Jofra Archer of RR finished with 25.

Rank Player Name Team WKTs Mat Inn Ov Runs BBI Avg Econ
1 Kagiso Rabada GT 29 17 17 64.4 626 25/3 21.58 9.68
2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 28 16 16 63 501 23/4 17.89 7.95
3 Jofra Archer RR 25 16 16 60 559 17/3 22.36 9.31
4 Rashid Khan GT 21 17 17 56.5 516 33/4 24.57 9.07
5 Anshul Kamboj CSK 21 14 14 50.2 530 22/3 25.23 10.52

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