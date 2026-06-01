IPL 2026 Awards Winners List: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders, Most Runs and Most Wickets

IPL 2026 Awards Winners List: Check out who won the Orange and Purple Caps as well as other awards. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 Awards Winners List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won back to back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles by beating the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT scored 155/8 batting first and RCB chased it down in 18 overs with Virat Kohli starring with 75 runs.

Kohli innings consisted of 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls). Rasikh Salam Dar claimed 3/27 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece as a top-heavy Titans were restricted to 155 for eight in the first half. RCB then rode on a 62-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32) and Kohli, who stood tall in the end with a match-winning six.