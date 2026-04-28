IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah – what will happen when unstoppable force meets immovable object

When Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, one of the most significant individual battles could begin straight away: Jasprit Bumrah vs Abhishek Sharma.

It is a clash between one of the IPL’s greatest pacers and one of its most dangerous Powerplay batters. But beyond reputations, there is a more specific tactical question. Can Bumrah’s slower ball change the scoring areas that have powered Abhishek’s best innings in IPL 2026?

The head-to-head numbers can give MI confidence. Across five IPL innings against Bumrah, Abhishek has scored only 17 runs from 23 balls at a strike rate of 73.91 and has been dismissed twice.

The numbers suggest that Bumrah has not allowed Abhishek to get off to a start. That is significant because SRH’s batting model depends heavily on fast starts.

A look at the left-hander’s major innings this season shows a clear pattern. Most of his runs have come through the offside. In his 74 off 28 balls against Punjab Kings, 53 percent of his runs were scored on that side of the ground. In his 135 off 68 against Delhi Capitals, that number rose to 58 percent and in his 57 off 29 against Rajasthan Royals, it was 74 percent.

It shows that Abhishek dominates when bowlers offer room outside off-stump; he is quick enough to cut, slash and punch through point and cover. If the length is slightly full, he can free his arms and hit over the infield. Once he gets set in these zones, it becomes difficult to stop him.

That is where Bumrah can be dangerous.

Most batsmen see width outside off-stump as a scoring opportunity. But against Bumrah, it can be a trap. His slower ball works not just because of the change in speed, but because it is hard to spot. The arm speed stays similar, his release is difficult to read, and he can take pace off without obvious clues.

For someone like Abhishek, that can be risky. If he sees room outside off-stump and goes for the cut or lofted drive expecting pace, the ball may arrive later than expected. A stroke meant for the boundary can turn into a mistimed slice to deep cover, a top edge behind point or a thick outside edge.

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There is already evidence from a previous game this season. Mohammed Shami dismissed Abhishek with a slower ball outside off-stump. The southpaw tried to drive hard but only managed an edge. Bumrah can be even more dangerous because he combines variation with elite control. He can bowl the slower ball on a hard length, forcing the batter to create all the pace, or go fuller and result in a shot played too early.

Special strategy

Many teams usually bowl straight at left-handers early, aiming at the stumps or trying to cramp them for room. But against Abhishek, they could bowl just outside off-stump and take pace off the ball. A back-of-a-length slower ball around the fifth-stump line is an option. It can look like a ball to hit, but could arrive slowly enough to disrupt his timing.

Sunrisers bowling coach James Franklin, however, backed Abhishek’s preparation against such plans. Franklin said the left-hander was “very detailed” in how he studied opposition bowlers and understands what they may try against him, especially in the Powerplay.

“Yeah, possibly (on whether he needs to be careful of the slower ball). The one thing I’ll say, as far as Abhishek is concerned, is he is very detailed with how he plans and prepares for opposition. So he’ll know and understand what opposition bowlers will try and present to him, particularly in the Powerplay. And it’s just for him trying to strike that balance between the freedom of how destructive he is as a batter, but also being aware of how opposition bowlers may try to exploit areas where they feel they can potentially create opportunities to get him out. He likes to have conversations around the different bowlers that he’s going to be coming up against in the next game,” Franklin said during the pre-match press conference.

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Abhishek only needs a few deliveries to impact a game, so Bumrah will know there is little room for error. But the evidence from Abhishek’s best knocks this season points to an offside-heavy method, and that gives MI a clear tactical opening and Bumrah’s slower ball could be the sharpest weapon.