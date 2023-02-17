scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
IPL 2023 schedule: Defending champions Gujarat Titans to play Chennai Super Kings in opener

For IPL 2023, the teams have been divided into two groups. All teams will play seven home and as many away matches.

ipl 2023, schedule, dates, venues, timingsIPL 2023 Schedule: MS Dhoni's CSK take on Gujarat in the opening game. (File/BCCI)
IPL 2023 schedule: Defending champions Gujarat Titans to play Chennai Super Kings in opener
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule was revealed on Friday and defending champion Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

All teams will play seven home and as many away matches.

There are 12 venues for tournament that include Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala.

The teams have been divided into two groups.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants

Group B: while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans

Here is the full schedule.

IPL 2023 Schedule

Earlier, the Women’s IPL 2023 schedule was also announced and the first match of WPL will be played March 4 at DY Patil Stadium and final will take place on March 26 at Brabourne Stadium.

WPL Schedule 2023.

The schedule for the playoffs and the IPL 2022 final will be announced later.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 17:56 IST
Karnataka recorded better growth than national average; rising debt a concern

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
