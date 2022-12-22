IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch ?

IPL Mini Auction 2023 Live Telecast in India: A total of 405 cricketers will compete to fill 87 slots in the 10 franchises at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. For the first time, the BCCI has permitted live video-conferencing between team management staff from the auction table. Teams are allowed a budget of Rs 95 crore before retention.

The IPL auction will take place in Kochi with all-rounders like Stokes and Australia’s Cameron Green, among others, expected to make big bucks with several teams hoping to bid big on them. This time Many big players are released from there team, Mumbai Indians have released as many as 13 players, including Kieron Pollard, who announced retirement earlier in the day.

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2023 mini-auction:

When will IPL 2023 auction take place?

The IPL 2023 auction will take place on December 23rd.

Where will IPL 2023 auction take place?

The IPL 2023 auction will take place in Grand Hyatt hotel Kochi, Kerala.



What time does the IPL 2023 mega auction start?

The live coverage of the IPL 2023 auction will begin at 2:30 pm (IST).



Where to watch IPL 2023 auction live broadcast on TV?

IPL 2023 mini-auction will be live on Star Sports Network.



How to watch IPL 2023 auction live streaming online?

Viacom 18 will offer live streaming of the IPL 2023 mini-auction on Jio Cinema. You can also follow indianexpress.com for all the latest news, updates and live coverage of IPL 2023 auction.

How many teams will participate in IPL 2023 auction?

All the 10 teams will participate in the IPL auction.