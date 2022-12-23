scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) complete players list, SRH squad for IPL 2023

IPL Auction 2023 SRH Team List: The franchise has a great bowling attack, however, they’ll still want someone to accompany spinner Washington Sundar.

IPL Auction 2023 | SRH Team 2023 | Sunrisers HyderabadIPL SRH Team 2023: After releasing their promising skipper Kane Williamson, SRH are in search of a strong captain.

IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Players List: After releasing their promising skipper Kane Williamson, SRH are in search of a strong candidate to fill in the captaincy role. The franchise has a great bowling attack, however, they’ll still want someone to accompany spinner Washington Sundar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad | Purse remaining: Rs 42.25 crore | Available slots: 13 (4 overseas)

SRH Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start

Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips*, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

Released Players: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kane Williamson*, Nicholas Pooran*, Priyam Garg, R Samarth, Romario Shepherd*, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott*, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

SRH Full Squad for IPL 2023- The List will be updated after the auction

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:44:48 pm
