IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) complete players list, SRH squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Players List: After releasing their promising skipper Kane Williamson, SRH are in search of a strong candidate to fill in the captaincy role. The franchise has a great bowling attack, however, they’ll still want someone to accompany spinner Washington Sundar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad | Purse remaining: Rs 42.25 crore | Available slots: 13 (4 overseas)
SRH Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start
Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips*, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar
#OrangeArmy, here are the #Risers who will continue to be a part of our journey for #IPL2023 🧡 #SunRisersHyderabad pic.twitter.com/B3ExEz8bP3
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 15, 2022
Released Players: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kane Williamson*, Nicholas Pooran*, Priyam Garg, R Samarth, Romario Shepherd*, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott*, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod
SRH Full Squad for IPL 2023- The List will be updated after the auction