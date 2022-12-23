IPL 2023 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) complete players list, RCB squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Auction RCB List: Royal Challengers Bangalore is still in search of its first title victory, and with the second smallest purse remaining, it has some gaps to fill. At the top of its list is an Indian batter, which could be an opening partner for skipper Faf du Plessis to accommodate Virat Kohli at his preferred No. 3 position. However, if Kohli continues to open, RCB could opt for a middle-order option instead.
Royal Challengers Bangalore | Purse remaining: Rs 8.75 crore | Available slots: 7 (2 overseas)
RCB Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start
Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey*, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis*, Finn Allen*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood*, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga*
Royal Challengers Bangalore Released Players: Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford*
RCB Full Squad for IPL 2023: Will be updated after the auction.