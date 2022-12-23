IPL 2023 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) complete players list, RCB squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Auction RCB List: Royal Challengers Bangalore is still in search of its first title victory, and with the second smallest purse remaining, it has some gaps to fill. At the top of its list is an Indian batter, which could be an opening partner for skipper Faf du Plessis to accommodate Virat Kohli at his preferred No. 3 position. However, if Kohli continues to open, RCB could opt for a middle-order option instead.