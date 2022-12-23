scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals (RR) complete players list, RR squad for IPL 2023

IPL Auction 2023 RR Team List: While they have Shimron Hetmeyer by their side, Royals will look for someone to set the team off to a good start.

IPL Auction 2023 | RR Team 2023 | Rajasthan RoyalsIPL Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: RR have Rs 13.3 crore in their pocket for the auction.
IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals Team Players List: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are looking for an impactful finisher. The franchise will want some stability in the middle order. While they have Shimron Hetmeyer by their side, Royals will look for someone to set the team off to a good start and in case of early wicket losses, balance the game

Rajasthan Royals | Purse remaining: Rs 13.3 crore | Available slots: 9 (4 overseas)

RR Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start

Retained Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler *, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy*, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer*, Trent Boult*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch*, Daryl Mitchell*, James Neesham*, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile*, Rassie Van Der Dussen*, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

RR Full Squad for IPL 2023- The list will be updated after the auction.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:26:52 pm
Umar Khalid walks out of Tihar jail on bail to attend sister’s wedding

