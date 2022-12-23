IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals (RR) complete players list, RR squad for IPL 2023

IPL Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: RR have Rs 13.3 crore in their pocket for the auction.

Your browser does not support the audio element. 0:00 / 0:00

IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals Team Players List: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are looking for an impactful finisher. The franchise will want some stability in the middle order. While they have Shimron Hetmeyer by their side, Royals will look for someone to set the team off to a good start and in case of early wicket losses, balance the game