IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai Indians (MI) complete players list, MI squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians Team Players List: Mumbai Indians will be without Kieron Pollard for the first time since 2010, and this absence may prove to be a challenge for them. With plenty of options in batting, MI will be looking for a bowling all-rounder to provide a sixth bowling option. Additionally, they will be in the market for a fast-bowler to cover for the injured Jasprit Bumrah and the potentially unfit Jofra Archer.
Mumbai Indians | Purse remaining: Rs 20.55 crore | Available slots: 9 (3 overseas)
Mumbai Indians Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start
Mumbai Indians Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis*, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T)*, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer*, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David*, Tristan Stubbs*
Mumbai India Released Players: Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams*, Fabian Allen*, Jaydev Unadkat, Kieron Pollard*, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith*, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills*
Mumbai Indians Full Squad for IPL 2023- The list will be updated after the auction