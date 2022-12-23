IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai Indians (MI) complete players list, MI squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians Team Players List: Mumbai Indians will be without Kieron Pollard for the first time since 2010, and this absence may prove to be a challenge for them. With plenty of options in batting, MI will be looking for a bowling all-rounder to provide a sixth bowling option. Additionally, they will be in the market for a fast-bowler to cover for the injured Jasprit Bumrah and the potentially unfit Jofra Archer.