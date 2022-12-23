IPL 2023 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) complete players list, LSG squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants Team Players List: Lucknow Super Giants have a formidable lineup of all-rounders, but they need to bolster their batting. With KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock leading the charge, they will need someone to provide a steady presence in the middle-order. With Dushmantha Chameera gone, they need a back-up for injury prone Mark Wood and Sam Curran could be their target. Surprisingly, Lucknow released Jason Holder, and this could pave the way for the signing of either Ben Stokes or Cameroon Green.