scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

IPL 2023 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) complete players list, LSG squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Auction: With Dushmantha Chameera gone, LSG need a back-up for injury prone Mark Wood and Sam Curran could be their target.

LSG IPL 2023 IPL 2023 LSG list: Lucknow Super Giants would look to grabs some key names. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants Team Players List: Lucknow Super Giants have a formidable lineup of all-rounders, but they need to bolster their batting. With KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock leading the charge, they will need someone to provide a steady presence in the middle-order. With Dushmantha Chameera gone, they need a back-up for injury prone Mark Wood and Sam Curran could be their target. Surprisingly, Lucknow released Jason Holder, and this could pave the way for the signing of either Ben Stokes or Cameroon Green.

Lucknow Super Giants | Purse remaining: Rs 23.35 crore | Available slots: 10 (4 overseas)

LSG Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start

Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players: Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers*, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis*, Mark Wood*, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock*, Ravi Bishnoi

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...

Released Lucknow Super Giants Players: Andrew Tye*, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Dushmanta Chameera*, Evin Lewis*, Jason Holder*, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

LSG Full Squad for IPL 2023: Will be updated after the auction.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:52:45 pm
Next Story

IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS) complete players list, PBKS squad for IPL 2023

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 23: Latest News
close