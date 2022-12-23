IPL 2023 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) complete players list, LSG squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants Team Players List: Lucknow Super Giants have a formidable lineup of all-rounders, but they need to bolster their batting. With KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock leading the charge, they will need someone to provide a steady presence in the middle-order. With Dushmantha Chameera gone, they need a back-up for injury prone Mark Wood and Sam Curran could be their target. Surprisingly, Lucknow released Jason Holder, and this could pave the way for the signing of either Ben Stokes or Cameroon Green.
Lucknow Super Giants | Purse remaining: Rs 23.35 crore | Available slots: 10 (4 overseas)
LSG Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start
Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players: Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers*, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis*, Mark Wood*, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock*, Ravi Bishnoi
Released Lucknow Super Giants Players: Andrew Tye*, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Dushmanta Chameera*, Evin Lewis*, Jason Holder*, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem
LSG Full Squad for IPL 2023: Will be updated after the auction.