scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

IPL Auction 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) complete players list, KKR squad for IPL 2023

IPL Auction 2023 KKR Team List: With 7.05 crores left in their money bag, KKR will want to include a spinner and a top-order batter.

IPL Auction 2023 | KKR Team 2023 | Kolkata Knight RidersIPL KKR Team 2023 The franchise has 7.05 crores in their bag. (Twitter/Kolkata Knight Riders)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Team Players List: With a robust playing XI, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eyeing backups at the mini auction. With 7.05 crores left in their money bag after trading Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur from Gujarat and Delhi, respectively, KKR will want to include a spinner and a top-order batter.

Kolkata Knight Riders | Purse remaining: Rs 7.05 crore | Available slots: 11 (3 overseas)

KKR Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start

Retained Players: Andre Russell*, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T)*, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T)*, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine*, Tim Southee*, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Released Players: Aaron Finch*, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales*, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne*, Mohammad Nabi*, Pat Cummins*, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Sam Billings*, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...

KKR Full Squad for IPL 2023- The full list will be updated after the auction

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:46:46 pm
Next Story

‘I want a win for Ukraine’: Children hope for peace this Christmas in the war-torn country

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 23: Latest News
close