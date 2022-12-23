IPL Auction 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) complete players list, KKR squad for IPL 2023

IPL KKR Team 2023 The franchise has 7.05 crores in their bag. (Twitter/Kolkata Knight Riders)

Your browser does not support the audio element. 0:00 / 0:00

IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Team Players List: With a robust playing XI, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eyeing backups at the mini auction. With 7.05 crores left in their money bag after trading Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur from Gujarat and Delhi, respectively, KKR will want to include a spinner and a top-order batter.