IPL Auction 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) complete players list, KKR squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Team Players List: With a robust playing XI, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eyeing backups at the mini auction. With 7.05 crores left in their money bag after trading Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur from Gujarat and Delhi, respectively, KKR will want to include a spinner and a top-order batter.
Kolkata Knight Riders | Purse remaining: Rs 7.05 crore | Available slots: 11 (3 overseas)
KKR Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start
Retained Players: Andre Russell*, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T)*, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T)*, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine*, Tim Southee*, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer
The 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙭𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 as of 15/11/22 💜
⏭️ All eyes now on #IPLAuction…#IPLRetention #AmiKKR #GalaxyOfKnights pic.twitter.com/MaE4bfXpFd
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 15, 2022
Released Players: Aaron Finch*, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales*, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne*, Mohammad Nabi*, Pat Cummins*, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Sam Billings*, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi
KKR Full Squad for IPL 2023- The full list will be updated after the auction