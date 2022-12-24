IPL 2023 Auction: I look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya, says Joshua Little

On Friday, Joshua Little became the first Ireland player to be picked in IPL auction. Defending champions Gujarat Titans roped him for Rs 4.4 crores in the IPL mini auction held in Kochi on Friday.

The 23-year-old is excited to play under Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra.

“I look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high-quality squad. I’m also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me,” he told the Irish Times.

With his IPL duties, the Ireland pacers will miss the national duties. In March, Ireland are due to tour Bangladesh, with a potential trip to Sri Lanka in April and the return visit of Bangladesh to follow in May.

“I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland – and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this,” he said.

Gujarat Titans opened the bid for Little before Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray. However, the Titans persisted with him and eventually acquired his services.

A 𝙇𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 big shot of happiness for Gujarat Titans! Welcome to GT, Joshua bhai! #TATAIPL | #IPLAuction | #AavaDe — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) December 23, 2022

Little picked up a hat-trick at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 when he dismissed Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over of New Zealand’s innings in Adelaide.

👏👏👏 Congrats to Josh Little who is heading off on a development opportunity with the Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the upcoming IPL. The experience as a net bowler for CSK should be fantastic. #GoWellJosh ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/5aUFwfZkAp — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) March 7, 2022

Little became just the sixth bowler to pick up a hat-trick in a men’s T20 World Cup game. In seven matches at the T20 World Cup, Little picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

At 17, In 2017, he was selected to play in a series in India but Little chose to skip it to focus on academics at school. “I got picked to play against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, Delhi. [But] it was an important time for school, and I had to give the cricket a miss and try to do well in my exams. That was my decision. I got a lot of stick for it on social media and stuff,” he had told ICC website then. In September 2016, he had already became the second-youngest player to feature in a T20.

The seamer was part of the Chennai Super Kings net bowlers in the last year’s IPL.