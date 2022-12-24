scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

IPL 2023 Auction: I look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya, says Joshua Little

Ireland pacer Joshua Little has been roped in by the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL mini auction held in Kochi on Friday.

Joshua LittleIreland's Joshua Little celebrates after taking the wicket New Zealand's Mitchell Santner during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Ireland in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

On Friday, Joshua Little became the first Ireland player to be picked in IPL auction. Defending champions Gujarat Titans roped him for Rs 4.4 crores in the IPL mini auction held in Kochi on Friday.

The 23-year-old is excited to play under Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra.

“I look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high-quality squad. I’m also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me,” he told the Irish Times.

With his IPL duties, the Ireland pacers will miss the national duties. In March, Ireland are due to tour Bangladesh, with a potential trip to Sri Lanka in April and the return visit of Bangladesh to follow in May.

“I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland – and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this,” he said.

Gujarat Titans opened the bid for Little before Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray. However, the Titans persisted with him and eventually acquired his services.

Little picked up a hat-trick at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 when he dismissed Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over of New Zealand’s innings in Adelaide.

Little became just the sixth bowler to pick up a hat-trick in a men’s T20 World Cup game. In seven matches at the T20 World Cup, Little picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

At 17, In 2017, he was selected to play in a series in India but Little chose to skip it to focus on academics at school. “I got picked to play against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, Delhi. [But] it was an important time for school, and I had to give the cricket a miss and try to do well in my exams. That was my decision. I got a lot of stick for it on social media and stuff,” he had told ICC website then. In September 2016, he had already became the second-youngest player to feature in a T20.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...

The seamer was part of the Chennai Super Kings net bowlers in the last year’s IPL.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:51:54 am
Next Story

Operation Eagle: ADGP reaches Ludhiana, carries out checks; accused nabbed

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
close