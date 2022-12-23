scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

IPL 2023 Auction: Gujarat Titans (GT) complete players list, GT squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Auction: Gujarat Titans need an overseas pacer and an Indian to reduce the workload on Hardik Pandya.

Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya, IPL 2022, Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra (left) and captain Hardik Pandya. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

IPL 2023 GT Team Players List: After clinching the title in their first season under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans have wisely opted to keep most of their players and strategies unchanged. However, they could focus on bolstering their fast-bowling unit, which is now without the lightning speed of Lockie Ferguson.

Gujarat Titans | Purse remaining: Rs 19.25 crore | Available slots: 7 (3 overseas)

GT Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start

Gujarat Titans Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph*, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller*, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade*, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad*, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...

Released Players: Dominic Drakes*, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy*, Varun Aaron

GT Full Squad for IPL 2023: Will be updated after the auction.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:56:43 pm
Next Story

IPL 2023 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) complete players list, LSG squad for IPL 2023

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 23: Latest News
close