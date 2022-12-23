IPL 2023 Auction: Gujarat Titans (GT) complete players list, GT squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 GT Team Players List: After clinching the title in their first season under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans have wisely opted to keep most of their players and strategies unchanged. However, they could focus on bolstering their fast-bowling unit, which is now without the lightning speed of Lockie Ferguson.
Gujarat Titans | Purse remaining: Rs 19.25 crore | Available slots: 7 (3 overseas)
GT Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start
Gujarat Titans Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph*, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller*, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade*, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad*, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal
Released Players: Dominic Drakes*, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy*, Varun Aaron
GT Full Squad for IPL 2023: Will be updated after the auction.