IPL 2023 Auction: Delhi Capitals (DC) complete players list, DC squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Auction: With only five players released, Delhi Capitals look to be a well-stocked team ahead of the auctions. They have a hefty Rs. 19.45 crore to spend and can target some big names such as Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jason Holder. Along with this, the Capitals can look to invest more in batters for the middle-order, which is slightly light, with an out-of-form Rishabh Pant, inconsistent Rovman Powell and Sarfaraz Khan.
Delhi Capitals | Purse remaining: Rs 19.45 crore | Available slots: 5 (2 overseas)
Delhi Capitals Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start
Delhi Capitals (DC) Retained Delhi players: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan
Released Players: Ashwin Hebbar, K.S. Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert
IPL 2023 Full Squad of Delhi Capitals: The list will be updated after the auction.