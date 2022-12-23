IPL 2023 Auction: Delhi Capitals (DC) complete players list, DC squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Auction: With only five players released, Delhi Capitals look to be a well-stocked team ahead of the auctions. They have a hefty Rs. 19.45 crore to spend and can target some big names such as Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jason Holder. Along with this, the Capitals can look to invest more in batters for the middle-order, which is slightly light, with an out-of-form Rishabh Pant, inconsistent Rovman Powell and Sarfaraz Khan.