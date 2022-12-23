scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

IPL 2023 Auction: Delhi Capitals (DC) complete players list, DC squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Auction : They are a team that likes to have good players as cover so expect them to go for an all-rounder and wicket-keeper.

delhi capitalsIPL 2023 Auction Delhi Capitals Players List: Rishabh Pant will lead the side.
IPL 2023 Auction: With only five players released, Delhi Capitals look to be a well-stocked team ahead of the auctions. They have a hefty Rs. 19.45 crore to spend and can target some big names such as Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jason Holder. Along with this, the Capitals can look to invest more in batters for the middle-order, which is slightly light, with an out-of-form Rishabh Pant, inconsistent Rovman Powell and Sarfaraz Khan.

Delhi Capitals | Purse remaining: Rs 19.45 crore | Available slots: 5 (2 overseas)

Delhi Capitals Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start

Delhi Capitals (DC) Retained Delhi players: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan

Released Players: Ashwin Hebbar, K.S. Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert

IPL 2023 Full Squad of Delhi Capitals: The list will be updated after the auction.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:38:09 pm
