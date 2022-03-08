IPL 2022: Watch MS Dhoni and CSK receive rousing reception in Surat, begin training

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received a rousing reception from fans in Surat when they arrived in the city on Monday to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 preparation. Fans were seen thronging on the streets to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, a video of which was shared by the franchise’s Twitter handle.

The men in yellow hit the nets where U-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif were spotted along with their skipper.

CSK will be playing their first match of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26.

CSK will play their matches at the Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and the MCA Stadium in Pune.

“Abhara Surat! Those eyes that smile with give us the joy, everywhere we go,” CSK’s social media handle wrote while sharing the video.

𝐴𝑏ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑎 Surat! Those eyes that smile with 💛 give us the joy, everywhere we go! #SingamsInSurat #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/T8xwHjoqeI — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022

Namma Special 🦁 Footvolley segment is B⚽CK! 🔁#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/pXxIe994sG — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022

Earlier, Chennai bought 21 players in the auction, including Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore. One of the reasons why Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years is because they relied on their core players. The retention of a core group over the years had served them wonderfully well.

CSK has decided to retain their longstanding captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the next three IPL seasons. Apart from Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), the franchise has retained all-rounder duo Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore), who played crucial roles as CSK won the 2021 IPL title.