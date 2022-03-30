IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Moments away from the toss between Kolkata & Bangalore

IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live: Sam Billings' two cents

Great win against a very good team in CSK. It was more about adapting to conditions, it wasn't a regular Wankhede pitch. That's going to be the challenge throughout the tournament in the four different venues, who'll be the best team to adapt game-on-game. We'll have to do the same again at a new venue that I haven't been before. The real good thing (in the previous game) was we started each phase of the game brilliantly. With the ball, Umesh Yadav has been outstanding every time he gets an opportunity in the IPL. I see him being a real weapon for us and hopefully he can make some inroads into that powerful batting line-up today. He (Ramesh Kumar) is a great story, you'll see a lot more about him in the future. That is the amazing thing about IPL, finds talent in every corner of this amazing country. He's improved hugely. His hero is Sunil Narine and he has followed him around like a shadow. It's great to see him develop and other youngsters develop due to this tournament.