IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Moments away from the toss between Kolkata & Bangalore

IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday.
While the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR humbled defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, despite posting a 200-plus score. For RCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a scintillating 57-ball 88 and would like to continue in the same vein. Opener Anuj Rawat was unable to capitalise on a good start and would be aiming for consistency. Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of RCB vs KKR from Mumbai below.
RCB franchise is always good, I played the second half last year. KKR is a good team, they have Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine. They have big names, we are ready for the challenge. We played the previous game in the same venue. When we bowled in the second innings, there was dew. Sometimes it's really hard to bowl, but that's the challenge in cricket.
Great win against a very good team in CSK. It was more about adapting to conditions, it wasn't a regular Wankhede pitch. That's going to be the challenge throughout the tournament in the four different venues, who'll be the best team to adapt game-on-game. We'll have to do the same again at a new venue that I haven't been before. The real good thing (in the previous game) was we started each phase of the game brilliantly. With the ball, Umesh Yadav has been outstanding every time he gets an opportunity in the IPL. I see him being a real weapon for us and hopefully he can make some inroads into that powerful batting line-up today. He (Ramesh Kumar) is a great story, you'll see a lot more about him in the future. That is the amazing thing about IPL, finds talent in every corner of this amazing country. He's improved hugely. His hero is Sunil Narine and he has followed him around like a shadow. It's great to see him develop and other youngsters develop due to this tournament.
Abhishek Nayar, Kolkata Knight Riders’ assistant coach, has described his former Mumbai teammate Ajinkya Rahane as a “proper team man” and central to the side’s quest for a successful IPL 2022 season.
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a dream start to their IPL campaign defeating defending Chennai Super Kings in the opener on Saturday. Can they make it 2 out of 2 against the Royal Challengers tonight?
The last time, the two sides met each other, Kolkata Knight Riders prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore in a game of punches and counter-punches because Sunil Narine made the difference in the Eliminator. KKR seizing the moments was reflective of a side revelling under pressure. RCB, a team not used to winning knockout games in the IPL, was expected to hit their stride in Virat Kohli’s final season as skipper. But they didn’t, especially when KKR used their spinners to peg back the RCB innings.
Faf du Plessis was Player of the Match twice against KKR last season, including the final
Mohammed Siraj has not taken a single wicket in the PowerPlay in his last 10 IPL games
Andre Russell and Sunil Narine enjoy batting against RCB and strike at 215.12 and 196.43 respectively.
Dinesh Karthik will face his former team tonight. Will he let the shackles lose and make KKR pay for not retaining him?
Siraj was in top form when Kolkata faced Bangalore in 2020 and had bowled 2 consecutive maiden overs against them. Their former skipper, Virat Kohli also has a gala time playing againt KKR as he is the batter who has scored the most number of runs for his franchise against KKR.
RCB 13-16 KKR. The Knight Riders won two of the three fixtures against RCB last year, including the Eliminator clash. KKR have also not lost a game at the DY Patil Stadium while RCB have won only 1 of the three they've played here.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
