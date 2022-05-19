IPL 2022 RCB vs GT playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will RCB change their playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans (RCB vs GT) Players List: Gujarat Titans wil aim to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL league match on Thursday. GT have 20 points from 13 games. RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches. Scroll down for more details-

RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Match Details:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will take place on May 19, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede, Mumbai. RCB vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The last game played at the Wankhede stadium where SRH took on MI, resulted in a scoring game. The surface at the Wankhede offers spongy bounce for the bowlers.

RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Bangalore and Gujarat, humidity levels are expected to remain between 65 to 79 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.



RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad