IPL 2022: RCB set to retain Kohli and Maxwell, still undecided about captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to retain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell for the next three Indian Premier League seasons. As per BCCI rules, each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players.

It is learnt that RCB is yet to decide their captain. Kohli, during the last IPL season, had announced that he wouldn’t be leading the side but will continue to play for the Bangalore franchise. “I have made it clear to the management that I can’t think of being in any other team apart from RCB,” he had said. This had come after Kohli had announced that he would step down as India’s T20I captain. Maxwell was RCB’s leading run-getter with 498 runs in 14 games.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are likely to retain their longstanding captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Apart from Dhoni, the franchise is set to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played crucial roles as CSK won the 2021 IPL title.

CSK is also in talks with England all-rounder Moeen Ali to come on board. As BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated that the next season of IPL will be played in India, CSK feel Ali could be a handy player on the slow, turning Chennai wicket.

If Ali doesn’t agree to stay, CSK will have left-arm medium-pacer Sam Curran as their fourth retained player. The franchises have to submit their lists of retained players by November 30 and the IPL will have its mega auction next month.

CSK retaining Dhoni wouldn’t come as a surprise, especially with the brand value he brings to the team. At a recent CSK event, Dhoni had confirmed that his last T20 game will be in Chennai, putting his IPL retirement speculations to bed.

“I have always planned my cricket. My last ODI in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, I don’t know,” Dhoni had said.

CSK are also unlikely to retain Suresh Raina for the first time. The former India batsman has been out of touch and didn’t play crucial knockout IPL games.

Rishabh Pant in action for Delhi Capitals. (File) Rishabh Pant in action for Delhi Capitals. (File)

Delhi likely to retain Pant

As for Delhi Capitals, they are set to retain wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and pacer Anrich Nortje.

The Indian Express understands the reason Shreyas Iyer was released is that he wanted to lead DC but the franchise was keen to have Pant as their leader going ahead.

However, most franchises will be following the tactic of not retaining four players as this could lead to stress on their purse during the auction.

It is understood that Mumbai Indians are likely to retain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. While negotiations with their West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard are still on, the franchise wants to buy Suryakumar Yadav from the auction pool and chances of Ishan

Kishan being retained are also bright. They are set to let go of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Two new teams Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group and CVC Capitals (though they haven’t been given the green signal yet from the board) have begun approaching a few top Indian players.

India opener KL Rahul is likely to lead Goenka’s new Lucknow team. It is learnt Rahul has parted ways with Punjab Kings and has accepted Goenka’s offer. It is also learnt that Yadav was approached by the new franchise but the batsman hasn’t responded yet.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to retain their two all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell while they want to keep Varun Chakravarty too. It is learnt that KKR is still deciding on whether to retain Shubman Gill or Venkatesh Iyer.

Players likely to be retained:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali/Sam Curran

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard (talks on), Ishan Kishan (likely)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell.