IPL 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Jason Roy

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz will replace England batter in the Gujarat Titans lineup, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

“Gujarat Titans (GT) have signed Rahmanullah Gurbaz as a replacement for the England batter Jason Roy for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Gurbaz, has played 20 T20Is, and has 534 runs against his name with the help of 3 half-centuries and a strike rate close to 138 in the T20 internationals,” the Gujarat Titans statement read.

“Gurbaz, who joins Gujarat Titans at his base price of INR 50 Lakh, will be the third Afghanistan cricketer alongside Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad to feature for the franchise,” the statement added.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Jason Roy. #TATAIPL Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 9, 2022

On March 1, Roy had pulled out of the upcoming IPL citing extended stay in the tournament bubble, dealing a blow to his new franchise, weeks before the event gets going.

Welcome home, Gurbaz bhai! 🤗 Aapda debut ma pan 💯 joiye che.#GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/nHa1a7IrAh — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 9, 2022

The 31-year-old South African-born English cricketer was signed by the Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the mega auction.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year’s tournament. I want to thank the management and the captain Hardik for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction,” Roy had written on his Twitter handle.

Gujarat Titans, who will be making their IPL debut this year, will face Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the IPL 2022 on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.