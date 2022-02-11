IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Shreyas Iyer and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur are expected to laugh their way to the bank as two of the costliest buys in the history of Indian Premier League when the last mega-auction commences in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

This year’s auction might witness the maximum number of Indian million dollar buys (Rs 7.5 crore and above) with more than 10 cricketers set to cross Rs 10 crore bid range and some expected to hit close to Rs 20 crore.

With megastars like Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) retained by their respective franchises, teams would look from flamboyant middle-order batters to good wrist spinners not to forget the all-rounders, who are always in demand.

While KL Rahul, at Rs 17 crore, is the player with highest retention price, former Delhi Capitals skipper Iyer might force some of the franchises like Punjab Kings (Rs 72 crore purse), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 68 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore) to break the bank.

These are franchises that need solid middle-order game-changers and also a member of the leadership group in case a Mayank Agarwal or Kane Williamson don’t work out.

Since this is a mega auction and teams need to have a minimum of 18 players on their roster (everyone will go in range of 22 to 25 players), the Indian players — both capped and uncapped — will be highly valued. That’s the reason why last year’s Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel has kept a base price of Rs 2 crore as he can get up to five times more than that while second highest wicket-taker Avesh Khan has kept it as low as Rs 20 lakh, hoping it can go up by 50 times (Rs 10 crore).

Even not so great T20 performers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, at their premium base price, are expected to find takers while someone like an Ambati Rayudu might go in for a good Rs 7 to 8 crore. Bhuvneshwar Kuma, who is well past his prime, and Kuldeep Yadav, who is coming back, are also expected to get decent, if not handsome, deals.

Watch out for Deepak Hooda, who has upped his game since Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is now also a capped India player, with a very decent first two ODI games against the Windies.

When will IPL 2022 auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13.

Where will IPL 2022 auction take place?

The IPL 2022 auction will take place in Bengaluru.

At what time does the IPL 2022 mega auction start?

The live coverage of the IPL 2022 auction will begin from 11 am (IST) on February 12 (Saturday). It will begin on the same time on February 13 (Sunday).

Where to watch IPL 2022 auction live broadcast on TV?

IPL 2022 auction will be live on Star Sports Network on February 12 and 13.

How to watch IPL 2022 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of IPL 2022 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow indianexpress.com for all the latest news, updates and live coverage of IPL 2022 mega auction.

How many teams will participate in IPL 2022 auction?

With the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, the total number of teams in the IPL has reached 10. All the 10 teams will participate in the IPL auction.

How many players have been shortlisted for IPL 2022 auction?

590 cricketers – 228 capped, 355 uncapped 7 from associate nations – will go under the hammer during IPL 2022 auction.