IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants first jersey unveiled

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday have unveiled their first-ever jersey for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from March 26.

LSG will start their IPL campaign against fellow new entrant Gujarat Titans on March 28.

LSG was purchased by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned of the RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7090 Crores. Lucknow franchise signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore and appointed him as their captain. They also signed Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and then uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

LSG did reasonably well during the IPL mega auction and bought several big names like Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Evin Lewis. On paper, they are looking as one of the most balanced sides with most of their bases covered.

Squad

Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan