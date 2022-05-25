IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates: Bangalore and Lucknow battle in Eliminator

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: It’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight. RCB will be hoping that Virat Kohli will continue his run-scoring spree against LSG in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.
After a string of low scores, Kohli found his rhythm enroute to a scintillating 54-ball 73 in their last match against Gujarat Titans. This was his only second fifty this season, a visual treat for the eyes which encapsulated all the Kohli-esque shots as RCB kept their hopes alive with a fine win. Follow live score and updates of LSG vs RCB Eliminator from Kolkata below.
Hello and welcome to the eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli’s return to form and a rather dramatic entry into the IPL play-offs will make Royal Challengers Bangalore a more confident unit when they meet a top-heavy Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday.