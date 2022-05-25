scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates: Bangalore and Lucknow battle in Eliminator

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 25, 2022 6:01:19 pm
lsg vs rcb live, ipl 2022IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: It’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight. RCB will be hoping that Virat Kohli will continue his run-scoring spree against LSG in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

After a string of low scores, Kohli found his rhythm enroute to a scintillating 54-ball 73 in their last match against Gujarat Titans. This was his only second fifty this season, a visual treat for the eyes which encapsulated all the Kohli-esque shots as RCB kept their hopes alive with a fine win. Follow live score and updates of LSG vs RCB Eliminator from Kolkata below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch live action between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Eden Gardens Kolkata

18:01 (IST)25 May 2022
Death-over specialist, poet, PUBG player: Multi-talented Arshdeep Singh ready for India duty!

His Punjab Kings teammate Kagiso Rabada, a South African star, calls him the “best death-over bowler in the competition”. His captain Mayank Agarwal made him the “leader of the bowling group”. His childhood coach Jaswant Rai says his ward is a “quick learner.” (Read More)

17:54 (IST)25 May 2022
LSG vs RCB: Purple cap!

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav. (Read More)

17:39 (IST)25 May 2022
LSG vs RCB: Orange cap!

Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 625 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya. (Read More)

17:33 (IST)25 May 2022
LSG vs RCB: Points table!

Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all qualify for the play-offs. (Read More)

17:26 (IST)25 May 2022
LSG vs RCB: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli’s return to form and a rather dramatic entry into the IPL play-offs will make Royal Challengers Bangalore a more confident unit when they meet a top-heavy Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd