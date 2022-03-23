IPL 2022: A look at the new jerseys of all teams in season 15

Lucknow signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore and appointed him as their captain.While KKR have made Shreyas Iyer skipper. (Screengrab)

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin in Mumbai on March 26 and all the 10 franchises will fight it out for the trophy. The lucrative league gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium with an opening match between CSK and KKR but ahead of the season-opening, let’s take a look at new jerseys of all the IPL teams.

Gujarat Titans launched their official IPL jersey on Sunday. This follows the slew of jersey launches by some of the IPL franchises on Saturday. The Hardik Pandya-led side will start their IPL 2022 journey on March 28 against the Lucknow franchise.

Royal Challengers Bangalore launched their jersey ahead of the IPL 2022 on Saturday in Bangalore. In the same event, Faf du Plessis was appointed as the skipper for the franchise. In the previous season, the South African stalwart was a part of the Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi capitals also launched their new jersey for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2022. JSW-GMR co-owns the franchise. With two contrasting colours of red and blue, the red in the jersey symbolises the on-field courage of the team while the blue denotes composure and balance. The tiger persists to be a part of the logo of the team.

Mumbai Indians on Saturday disclosed their official jersey for IPL 2022. MI have not made any changes in the colour as Cobalt blue continues to be the primary colour. Having won the IPL title five times, Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of IPL.

The ℂ𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕤, the 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐠𝐞, the 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲 of मुंबई! 💙 Presenting to you….our 𝙟𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙮 for #TATAIPL 2022 🔥 Head over to MI shop & get now ➡️ https://t.co/llMdusc2dv#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/KaQXK4Biwm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 12, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday have unveiled their first-ever jersey for the IPL 2022. LSG was purchased by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned of the RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7090 Crores. Lucknow franchise signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore and appointed him as their captain.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are again up with their trademark purple colour. They have a mixture of purple and yellow colours. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side and will look to showcase his leadership skills.

KKR 2022 Jersey Reveal with Shreyas Iyer https://t.co/jK4egbTdNE — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 18, 2022

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) launched their new jersey ahead of the IPL 2022 SRH shared an image of their skipper, Kane Williamson in the new-look ‘Orange Armour’ jersey.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have also revealed their jersey for the upcoming IPL season. They took to social media and posted a video where the jersey was worn by captain Sanju Samson. The men in pink have kept the central colour that is pink in their brand new jersey which also has shades of dark blue in it.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have released their jersey for the much anticipated 2022 season of the IPL. The jersey looks identical to what they wore in the last season. Punjab Kings will begin their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a message on their Twitter handle regarding the new jersey to be launched soon. CSK will start the IPL 2022 season with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.