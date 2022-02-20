IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveils team logo

Gujarat Titans unveiled the team logo in the Metaverse on Sunday. The logo shows an apex echoing the spirit for what they are called the ‘Titans’.

According to the franchise, it symbolises the aspirations of the team to achieve the ‘pinnacle’ of success in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The logo was launched by the team’s Head Coach Ashish Nehra, captain Hardik Pandya and batsman Shubman Gill, who had the first ever interaction in The Titans Dugout in the Metaverse.

“As kite-flying is an integral part of Gujarat’s cultural heritage with festivities like Uttarayan festival, the logo reflects the rich cultural heritage and legacy of the state, basis which the team’s foundation is built upon,” the press release said.

The logo also features a ‘bolt of lightning’, symbolising the sheer energy and the immense power to illuminate even the darkest of the skies in a split second, which in the context of the team, will stand for their determination to turn adversity into triumph, according to the website.

Gujarat Titans is making their debut in the 15th Season of the IPL as one of the two new teams