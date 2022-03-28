IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Match Streaming: When & where to watch

IPL 2022 Live Match GT vs LSG, Live Streaming Today: New entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would aim to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on a winning note when they square off at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

❤️ Goosebumps on our debut day, courtesy captain @hardikpandya7 ▶️ pic.twitter.com/2qdwn5FKrc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 28, 2022

Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians. Known for his six-hitting prowess, Hardik this season will have to take more responsibility with the bat and also bat higher up the order.

For Lucknow, a lot rests on their skipper KL Rahul, who could open the batting with South African Quinton De Kock. With a wide range of shots at their disposal, the duo can pummel any attack to submission.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

What time Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG ) match will start?

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG ) match will start at 07.30 PM.

When will the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match take place?

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will take place on March 28 (Monday).

Where will be the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match played?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

You can watch Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on the Star Sports network including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

You can watch Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at Indianexpress.com.