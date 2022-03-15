‘He’s got more grey hair since taking over captaincy’: Mahela Jayawardene to Rohit Sharma

After his excellent start with India as an all-format captain, Rohit Sharma has turned his focus on the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the IPL title five times. On Tuesday, Rohit Sharma met Mumbai Indians coaching and support staff ahead of the IPL 2022 and was caught off-guard by the franchise coach Mahela Jayawardene.

“He’s got more grey hair since taking over the captaincy,” Jayawardene can be heard in a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

After a mediocre show in the T20 World Cup last year, Rohit Sharma was appointed as India’s white-ball captain. Rohit was given the Test captaincy when Virat Kohli stepped down after a 1-2 series loss against South Africa.

Rohit’s era has tarted quote brightly with India winning the home series comprehensively against Sri Lanka. India defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series and 2-0 in the Tests.



Rohit has now led India to 16 wins in 17 matches at home in T20 Internationals, surpassing England’s Eoin Morgan and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson on the panel. Overall, Rohit has 22 wins in 24 matches as T20I captain in his career. The win against Sri Lanka also guaranteed India their 11th successive win under his leadership. It was also a third consecutive series victory for Rohit since become a full-time captain of the T20 format back in November 2021.

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will start their quest for the sixth title against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

A total number of 70 league matches and four playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.

Season 15 begins on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium where Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL final which is scheduled to be played on May 29 will be announced later.