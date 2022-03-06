IPL 2022 schedule announced, CSK vs KKR in first match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 schedule which will be held in Mumbai and Pune.

A total number of 70 league matches and four playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.

Season 15 begins on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium where Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

The first double-header will be on March 27 at the Brabourne stadium where Delhi Capitals square off against Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore later at night.

IPL 2022 complete schedule

Our first match vs Gujrat Titans #ipl #CricketTwitter #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/3ILGjuPmPj — Lucknow Super Giants FC (@LucknowTeamFC) March 6, 2022

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on March 29 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL final which is scheduled to be played on May 29 will be announced later.