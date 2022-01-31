IPL 2022 Auction: Teams including CSK will go after Deepak Chahar, says Aakash Chopra

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar would fetch big money at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, especially Chennai Super Kings (CSK), according to former India batter Aakash Chopra. The IPL auction is scheduled for February 12 and 13.

Chahar was signed by CSK in 2018 and has played for the franchise for the last four seasons. He has been a bankable option for former India skipper MS Dhoni with the new ball.

The pacer has played 63 matches in the IPL so far, picking up 59 wickets with his best coming in 2019 wherein he claimed 22 wickets. CSK did not retain Chahar ahead of the mega auction, picking Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali for the new season.

Chopra says that he does not see any other Indian bowler picking up wickets regularly with the new ball. “He picks up wickets regularly with the new ball. Can’t see any other Indain bowler do it regularly,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“Deepak Chahar is your bank in the first three overs. He comes in the Powerplay overs and gets you wickets. He breaks the back of opponents. Won’t say he’s a phenomenal death-overs bowler but can be tried. I think CSK will again bid on him as will Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Every time will go for him.

“So he’s going to cost you. He’s batting well too now. So, he’s a good prospect with the bat too,” he added.

Chahar has also contributed with the bat for India, scoring a half-century in the recently-concluded ODI away series against South Africa. He also chipped in the T20I series against New Zealand at home last year.