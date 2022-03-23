IPL 2022: Andrew Tye replaces injured Mark Wood, joins Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

In a statement released on Wednesday, it was said that Tye, who has so far played 27 IPL matches & has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of INR 1 Crore.

Wood suffered an elbow injury during England’s first Test against West Indies earlier this month

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets.

LSG will be making their IPL debut this season will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The IPL-15 begins with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.