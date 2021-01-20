IPL 2021 Retained and Released Players for all 8 teams: Full List

The IPL teams announced their list of released and retained players on Wednesday evening. (BCCI)

IPL 2021 Players Retention: The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the 2021 season. Wednesday (January 20) was the last day given to the teams to submit their list of roster changes.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced earlier in the day Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni will be among those retained while Harbhajan Singh will be among those to be released.

“We will retain Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni will be the captain. Apart from Harbhajan Singh, we might release a few more players,” a CSK official told The Indian Express.

List of retained players

RCB: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande

RR: Sanju Samson will captain the Royals in IPL 2021. This was after Rajasthan Royals announced that they would retain 17 players for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals would be releasing the remaining 8 players. Sanju Samson will lead the Royals as the captain for the very first time in 2021.

Smith, the Royals’ skipper in the last edition will not be retained for the upcoming season of the IPL in 2021. The foreign list of retained players includes Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer. In addition to the English trio, David Miller and Andrew Tye have been retained.

(More to Follow)

How the sides looked before Wednesday:

Chennai Super Kings: Purse balance Rs 15 lakh

Squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir , Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

Mumbai Indians: Purse balance Rs 1.95 crore

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Purse balance Rs 6.4 crore

Squad: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Isuru Udana

Kolkata Knight Riders: Purse balance Rs 8.5 crore

Squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik

Delhi Capitals: Purse balance Rs 9 crore

Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande

Kings XI Punjab: Purse balance Rs 16.5 crore

Squad: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Purse balance Rs 10.1 crore

Squad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Purse balance Rs. 14.75 crore

Squad: Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat