IPL 2021: Players unavailable at beginning of season

Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Shreyas Iyer are three high-profile absences from the Delhi Capitals side as the season begins. (File Photo/PTI)

IPL 2021, the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League, begins on April 9, with most of the teams being affected — by varying degrees — by players being unavailable due to international commitments, injuries or personal reasons.

While the beginning of the season is set to see some big names not being present, their absence also offers a chance for some players to impress.

Delhi Capitals

South Africa are hosting Pakistan in the coming week and all their big players are a part of the ODI series. The last ODI game of the series is on 7th April and they will depart from Centurion to India after the game. Delhi Capitals are the hardest hit by this. Their pace bowling spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will thus not be available for selection for the first three-four matches.

READ | IPL Auction: Full List of sold and unsold players

Shreyas Iyer dislocated his shoulder in the ODI series against England and will be out from the side for the next 6-8 weeks, which rules him out for most of the season.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings will be missing some firepower in their bowling department at the beginning of the season. Lungi Ngidi will join the side from South Africa next week and will be available for selection after the first three-four matches.

There is also a question mark on when Ravindra Jadeja will return to action. He has been out of action since sustaining a thumb injury in the Test series vs Australia in January. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had reportedly said, “We really don’t know when Jadeja will be joining us. He has to be released by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).”

Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer, who was the Player of the Season last year, will miss the beginning of the season. He is expected to miss the first four matches, ESPNCricinfo reported.

#INDvENG A glass fragment was found lodged in Jofra Archer’s right middle finger after operation.https://t.co/BDQInmlHPw — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) March 30, 2021

He has undergone successful surgery to remove a fragment of glass from the middle finger on his right hand and that he would now begin two weeks of rehabilitation.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Adam Zampa will not be part of the RCB squad at the beginning of the season as he is getting married, confirmed Mike Hesson, the franchise’s Director of Cricket.

“Zampa is getting married. It’s an important time for him and it’s something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament,” Hesson said.

READ | IPL 2021: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Players List

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mitchell Marsh will not be part of the SRH squad as he has expressed his inability to to spend long times inside the bio-secure bubble, according to Cricbuzz. Cricbuzz also reported that SRH, as Marsh’s replacement, have roped in a prominent England batsman who did well in the just-concluded T20I series against India.

Mumbai Indians

Wicketkeeper and opening batsman Quinton de Kock will be part of the South African crowd arriving to play in the IPL after the first four matches.